Rangers' Brady Skjei: Back in there Sunday
Skjei (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Panthers after missing one game, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Skjei is over whatever issue caused him to miss Thursday's win over Carolina. He can now turn his focus to rediscovering his scoring touch, as Skjei has only one goal and four helpers in 13 appearances.
