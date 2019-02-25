Skjei scored two goals in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals.

His two tallies were both big ones for the Rangers -- the first came at the end of the second period to make it 3-2 when it looked like Washington might run away with the game, and the second came with only 31 seconds left on the clock in regulation to force extra time. Skjei had gone 27 games without lighting the lamp before potting three goals in the last two games, and he now has a career-high six on the season among his 17 points in 58 contests.