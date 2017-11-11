Skjei recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Oilers.

The first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft should get plenty of offensive minutes paired with Kevin Shattenkirk, but he's off to a very slow start after posting 39 points in 80 games a season ago. The talented puck-mover should snap out of this funk before too long, so consider adding him if you need help on the back end.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories