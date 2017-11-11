Rangers' Brady Skjei: Contributes helper Saturday
Skjei recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Oilers.
The first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft should get plenty of offensive minutes paired with Kevin Shattenkirk, but he's off to a very slow start after posting 39 points in 80 games a season ago. The talented puck-mover should snap out of this funk before too long, so consider adding him if you need help on the back end.
