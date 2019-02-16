Rangers' Brady Skjei: Declares himself healthy
Skjei (lower body) is not concerned about his injury, as he's "walking just fine," Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Based on this news, we can safely deduce that Skjei will be fine to play in Sunday's matinee against the Penguins. The fourth-year defenseman has three goals and 11 assists through 54 games, but he's hardly seeing any time on the power play, unlike prior seasons.
