Rangers' Brady Skjei: Departs with injury
Skjei won't return to Friday's game versus the Sabres after suffering a lower-body injury, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Skjei doesn't light up the scoresheet but he logs major minutes and adds a physical component. It's not clear how serious the injury is, and Skjei will look to get healthy for Sunday's game versus the Penguins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...