Rangers' Brady Skjei: Directs two shots on net
Skjei (lower body) fired two shots on goal and recorded 21:47 TOI in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
He extended his pointless streak to 10 games and only has one assist in the last 19 contests. The 24-year-old still logs considerable minutes with a 21:02 average on the season while being a penalty-kill fixture. Nevertheless, his fantasy value is undependable.
