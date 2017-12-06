Rangers' Brady Skjei: Dishes helper Tuesday
Skjei picked up an assist, two shots and three blocks over 18:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win at Pittsburgh.
Skjei took advantage of Evgeni Malkin's lack of hustle back by taking the puck hard to the net to set up an easy rebound goal for Jesper Fast in the second period. Ryan McDonagh lite has seen his role scaled back a bit since the captain returned from an abdominal strain Dec. 1, but Skjei's still showing the same offensive touch that netted him four points in four games while McDonagh was out.
