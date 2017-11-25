Skjei contributed a pair of helpers in Friday's overtime win over the Red Wings.

Skjei made a fantastic play in overtime to set up Mats Zuccarello, completing his first multi-point effort of the season. The 23-year-old is very valuable to the Rangers, but his eight points through 23 contests aren't great from a fantasy perspective. There's no denying his fantasy potential, however, as Skej does see power-play time and now has points in back-to-back contests. It looks like the slow start may be behind him, so he may be worth looking at if he's available.