Rangers' Brady Skjei: Earns assist
Skjei picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of the Golden Knights.
Skjei is currently on pace to top the 30-point mark for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2016-17 when he notched five goals and 34 helpers. The blueliner is averaging 20:15 of ice time but is seeing minimal usage with the man advantage, which limits him from becoming a top-end fantasy option.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.