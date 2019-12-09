Skjei picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of the Golden Knights.

Skjei is currently on pace to top the 30-point mark for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2016-17 when he notched five goals and 34 helpers. The blueliner is averaging 20:15 of ice time but is seeing minimal usage with the man advantage, which limits him from becoming a top-end fantasy option.