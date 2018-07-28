Rangers' Brady Skjei: Earns six-year contract extension
Skjei agreed to a six-year, $31.25 million contract extension with the Rangers on Saturday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Skjei -- who stuffed four goals and 21 assists against a minus-27 rating last season -- avoids arbitration with this multi-year contract renewal. No team had a worse shots-on-goal differential than the Rangers based on an egregious minus-360 value, so it'll be up to guys like Skjei and Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) to lead the charge on the blue line as the team rebuilds.
More News
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Files for salary arbitration•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Sees increased minutes on Broadway•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Two helpers in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Season-long sophomore slump continues•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Pots assist•
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...