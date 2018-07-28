Skjei agreed to a six-year, $31.25 million contract extension with the Rangers on Saturday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Skjei -- who stuffed four goals and 21 assists against a minus-27 rating last season -- avoids arbitration with this multi-year contract renewal. No team had a worse shots-on-goal differential than the Rangers based on an egregious minus-360 value, so it'll be up to guys like Skjei and Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) to lead the charge on the blue line as the team rebuilds.