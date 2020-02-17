Play

Skjei had four shots and four hits but a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Skjei showed off his well-rounded game, logging 1:18 on the power play and 1:24 on the penalty kill over 21:30 of ice time. He's still lacking in the most important categories, however, with just one assist over his last 11 games and 22 points in 57 games overall.

More News
Our Latest Stories