Skjei had four shots and four hits but a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Skjei showed off his well-rounded game, logging 1:18 on the power play and 1:24 on the penalty kill over 21:30 of ice time. He's still lacking in the most important categories, however, with just one assist over his last 11 games and 22 points in 57 games overall.