Rangers' Brady Skjei: Finds back of net
Skjei scored the opening goal of the game versus Vegas on Sunday.
Skjei ended a six-game goal drought with his tally while logging 20:43 of ice time. The defender figures to continue eating up big minutes in all three aspects of the game and should be a mainstay on the Rangers' blue line the rest of the way.
More News
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: One point in last nine•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Tallies assist in road defeat•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Heavy ice time, still comes up empty•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Pots OT winner•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Earns six-year contract extension•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Files for salary arbitration•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...