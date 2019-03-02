Rangers' Brady Skjei: Fuels offense in loss
Skjei recorded two assists in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.
The 24-year-old suffered through an 11-game scoring drought coming out of the All-Star break, but Skjei's snapped out of it with five points (three goals, two helpers) in his last four contests. The Rangers don't have a lot of scoring talent up front, limiting the roster's overall fantasy upside, and unless Skjei can work his way back onto the top power-play unit, the blueliner will have a hard time staying productive down the stretch.
