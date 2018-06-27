Rangers' Brady Skjei: Gets qualifying offer from Rangers
Skjei has received a qualifying offer from the Rangers.
Skjei is expected to be a major part of New York's blue line moving forward, even though he regressed to 25 points and a minus-27 rating last season after a 39-point, plus-11 rookie campaign. His smooth skating is reminiscent of ex-captain Ryan McDonagh, but Skjei's sophomore slump could allow New York to nab him at a team-friendly price in restricted free agency.
