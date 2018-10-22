Rangers' Brady Skjei: Heavy ice time, still comes up empty
Skjei was held pointless during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Skjei logged just under 25 minutes on the ice, the second highest total in the game. Despite the heavy involvement, Skjei spent no time on the power play, finishing with a minus-2 rating and taking one shot in the loss.
