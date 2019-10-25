Rangers' Brady Skjei: Much-needed multi-point outburst
Skjei dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.
Skjei had just two assists through seven games, but he was able to match that output in this contest alone. The 25-year-old defenseman is still searching for his first goal of the season after potting a carer-best eight last season.
