Rangers' Brady Skjei: Nabs first goal of season
Skjei scored his first goal of the season, registering four shots and two PIM in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.
Skjei pinched in deep to knock home a rebound into a yawning cage late in the third period. The 25-year-old had a career-high eight goals last season, but needed nine games to strike for his first of 2019-20. Skjei has just five points so far this season, but three of them have come in his last two games.
