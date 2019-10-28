Skjei scored his first goal of the season, registering four shots and two PIM in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Skjei pinched in deep to knock home a rebound into a yawning cage late in the third period. The 25-year-old had a career-high eight goals last season, but needed nine games to strike for his first of 2019-20. Skjei has just five points so far this season, but three of them have come in his last two games.