Skjei opened the scoring in a shutout win over the Canadiens on Sunday.

It was quite the fluky play that led to the puck getting behind Carey Price, but Skjei certainly won't object to having a game-winning goal credited to his name. After breaking out for 39 points in 2016-17, Skjei is certainly one to keep an eye on this season. The 23-year-old doesn't see much power-play time, but he's logging steady minutes on the second defensive pairing and possesses strong offensive instincts. The two-way rearguard is worth owning in most fantasy formats and definitely one to monitor this season.