Rangers' Brady Skjei: Not in lineup Sunday
Skjei (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
He left Friday's game versus the Sabres and didn't return, but he reported himself healthy Saturday. However, Skjei wasn't present for warmups Sunday. Anthony DeAngelo will fill into a defensive pairing with Adam McQuaid, and Skjei will look to get back into the fold for Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes.
