Skjei is not in the lineup for what Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post speculates could be a health-related reason based on the comments by coach David Quinn earlier in the day.

Regardless of the reason behind Skjei's absence, he will take his first night off of the season after taking part in each of the first 13 contests. The team should clarify his status again ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Panthers, but Ryan Lindgren joins the lineup in his place Thursday.