Rangers' Brady Skjei: Not playing Thursday
Skjei is not in the lineup for what Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post speculates could be a health-related reason based on the comments by coach David Quinn earlier in the day.
Regardless of the reason behind Skjei's absence, he will take his first night off of the season after taking part in each of the first 13 contests. The team should clarify his status again ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Panthers, but Ryan Lindgren joins the lineup in his place Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.