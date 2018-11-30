Rangers' Brady Skjei: One point in last nine
Skjei finished with two shots and a minus-2 rating over 20:01 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Senators.
Skjei ranked third on the team in playing time behind Neal Pionk (20:55) and Marc Staal (20:27). He's mired in a rut offensively, with just one point in his last nine games. Skjei's output of eight points through 24 games is more reminiscent of his 25-point sophomore season than his 39-point rookie campaign.
