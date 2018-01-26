Skjei recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

With just 16 points through 50 games this year, the sophomore has taken a significant step back from his 39-point debut showing. Skjei is averaging 2:29 more ice time than he did last season, as well, so the drop in production has definitely been a source of frustration for owners hoping for further growth in his game.