Skjei's point drought reached eight games in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Skjei failed to capitalize on this favorable matchup, though he did contribute a plus-1 rating and two PIM. The smooth-skating defenseman isn't being asked to contribute much offensively, and he has just 13 points at the season's halfway mark after posting 39 in 80 games last year.

