Skjei had an assist in 22:47 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg.

Skjei spent most of the night on the first pairing with Jacob Trouba as expected, though the pair were separated in the third period to help balance the defensive lines. Trouba showed off his offensive prowess with a three-point night, so perhaps sharing the ice with his childhood buddy can help Skjei rediscover the form that saw him post 39 points in 80 games as a rookie in 2016-17.