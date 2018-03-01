Skjei garnered an assist in Wednesday's overtime victory against the Canucks.

Skjei remains stuck in a 14-game goal drought, during which he has tallied four assists, 23 shots and a disappointing minus-11 rating. Despite the fact that he isn't scoring and appears to be a defensive liability, coach Alain Vigneault will likely be forced to continue utilizing the Minnesota native following the departure of Ryan McDonagh.