Rangers' Brady Skjei: Pots OT winner
Skjei scored the overtime winner on his fourth shot of Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
It looked like Skjei held onto the puck too long, but he found some room on the short side to lead New York to its first victory of the season. The Rangers are still shuffling things around on the blue line in search of the optimal combination, but Skjei appears to be locked into a first-pairing role regardless. He skated a team-high 24:24 in this one and has logged over 20 minutes in every game this season.
