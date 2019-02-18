Rangers' Brady Skjei: Practices Monday
Skjei (lower body) joined the team for Monday's practice session.
Skjei wouldn't go so far as to confirm he will be in the lineup versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, but he would appear to be trending in the right direction. If the blueliner is given the green light to play, he figures to bump Brendan Smith from the lineup.
