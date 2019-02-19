Rangers' Brady Skjei: Ready to play Tuesday
Skjei (lower body) participated in warmups before Tuesday's game with the Hurricanes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
This was expected after Skjei practiced Monday. However, the Rangers may not be able to expect much offense from him. The defenseman has only one point, an assist, in his last 18 games.
