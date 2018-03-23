Skjei had three shots and four blocks but came away with a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Skjei can get it done at both ends of the ice, but he's not quite skilled enough to elevate his subpar current cast of teammates. As a result, he has just 21 points and a minus-22 rating in 74 games this season after a marvelous rookie campaign in which he posted 39 points and a plus-11 mark.