Rangers' Brady Skjei: Seeing big minutes
Skjei finished with two shots and a plus-1 rating in a team-high 25:19 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Vegas.
If nothing else, Skjei's at least a capable minute muncher on New York's underwhelming blue line, having eclipsed 20 minutes of ice time in 12 of his past 13 games. With 13 points in 42 team games (39 appearances), Skjei's on pace to finish right around last season's total of 25 points -- a far cry from the 39 points he mustered when he burst onto the scene in 2016-17.
More News
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Finds back of net•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: One point in last nine•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Tallies assist in road defeat•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Heavy ice time, still comes up empty•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Pots OT winner•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Earns six-year contract extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...