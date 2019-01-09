Skjei finished with two shots and a plus-1 rating in a team-high 25:19 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Vegas.

If nothing else, Skjei's at least a capable minute muncher on New York's underwhelming blue line, having eclipsed 20 minutes of ice time in 12 of his past 13 games. With 13 points in 42 team games (39 appearances), Skjei's on pace to finish right around last season's total of 25 points -- a far cry from the 39 points he mustered when he burst onto the scene in 2016-17.