Skjei scored four goals and tallied 21 assists through 82 games in 2017-18, while also logging 127 hits and 119 blocked shots.

This was Skjei's second full season in the NHL and he was handed increased responsibility by the coaching staff, as he saw his minutes increase from 17:28 in 2016-17 to 21:02 this season. Although the Minnesota native wasn't able to better his 39 point effort from last season, the Rangers as a whole struggled to collect points and fell to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, so perhaps the teams struggle offensively limited his numbers. Skjei was also able to block 119 shots which ranked second on the team, and fired off 153 shots on goal -- although he fell victim to a poor 2.6 shooting percentage. Skjei figures to slot back into the top four of the Rangers' defensive corps, but will need to put pen to the paper as he's currently a restricted free agent.