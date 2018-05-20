Rangers' Brady Skjei: Sees increased minutes on Broadway
Skjei scored four goals and tallied 21 assists through 82 games in 2017-18, while also logging 127 hits and 119 blocked shots.
This was Skjei's second full season in the NHL and he was handed increased responsibility by the coaching staff, as he saw his minutes increase from 17:28 in 2016-17 to 21:02 this season. Although the Minnesota native wasn't able to better his 39 point effort from last season, the Rangers as a whole struggled to collect points and fell to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, so perhaps the teams struggle offensively limited his numbers. Skjei was also able to block 119 shots which ranked second on the team, and fired off 153 shots on goal -- although he fell victim to a poor 2.6 shooting percentage. Skjei figures to slot back into the top four of the Rangers' defensive corps, but will need to put pen to the paper as he's currently a restricted free agent.
More News
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Two helpers in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Season-long sophomore slump continues•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Pots assist•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Pitches in two points•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Point drought hits eight games•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Shaking off sophomore slump•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...