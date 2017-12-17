Skjei delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in the Rangers' 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Skjei has been mired in a sophomore slump, but has recently started to shake off the rust. In fact, he has eight assists in his last 12 games, but that's buried under his 13 points in 33 games. Skjei might be a worthy trade target before his owner realizes his game is improving.