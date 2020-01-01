Rangers' Brady Skjei: Slides assist in loss
Skjei posted an assist in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Oilers.
The defenseman had an all-around solid performance with three shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in the chaotic game. Skjei is up to 17 points, 83 shots and 57 hits through 38 games this season. The one knock on his game for fantasy owners is a lack of power-play time.
