Skjei potted a goal to go with three shots and five blocks in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Skjei put forth a well-rounded effort highlighted by his seventh goal of the season. He needs one more point over New York's final four games to match last season's total of 25, but the 25-year-old blueliner is well off the 39-point pace from his first full season in 2016-17.