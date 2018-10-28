Rangers' Brady Skjei: Tallies assist in road defeat
Skjei recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Los Angeles.
Being able to come out of Sunday's game with an assist salvaged what was otherwise a perplexing outing for Skjei. The 24-year-old American blueliner has played a ton of minutes early in the season for the Rangers. However, against the Kings, Skjei logged just 17:31 of ice time, by far his lowest of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Heavy ice time, still comes up empty•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Pots OT winner•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Earns six-year contract extension•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Files for salary arbitration•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Sees increased minutes on Broadway•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.