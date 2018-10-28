Skjei recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Los Angeles.

Being able to come out of Sunday's game with an assist salvaged what was otherwise a perplexing outing for Skjei. The 24-year-old American blueliner has played a ton of minutes early in the season for the Rangers. However, against the Kings, Skjei logged just 17:31 of ice time, by far his lowest of the 2018-19 campaign.