Rangers' Brady Skjei: Two helpers in Wednesday's OT loss
Skjei picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.
He also chipped in three shots, two PIM, a hit, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. Skjei hadn't had a multi-point performance in over two months and had only one point (an assist) in March coming into Wednesday, but his ability to contribute in multiple categories -- he's got over 100 shots, hits and blocked shots on the season -- has given him some semblance of a fantasy floor even during his scoring slump.
