The Rangers assigned Crawley to the taxi squad Thursday, per CBS Sports.

Crawley failed to make the Rangers roster out of training camp, but he was given another opportunity by the club Thursday. The 23-year-old has never seen NHL action in his career, and he spent most of his time in the ECHL last season. Crawley is expected to spend most of his time in the minors this year, with the opportunity for some taxi-squad appearances mixed in.