Crawley agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with New York on Monday.

Crawley -- who was drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- tallied seven goals and two assists in 61 games with OHL London last year. The blueliner will likely remain in juniors this season as he continues to develop his game.

