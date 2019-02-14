Rangers' Brandon Halverson: Getting another chance at AHL level
Halverson stopped 43 of 45 shots in AHL Hartford's 3-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday.
Like Lazarus, Halverson has risen from the dead. Given another shot in Hartford after the Rangers shipped goaltender Marek Mazenec to Vancouver earlier in the week, Halverson took full advantage of his opportunity on Wednesday. A second-round selection (59th overall) of New York in 2014, Halverson is on the verge of being labeled a non-prospect after three forgettable years of professional hockey. He has spent the majority of the past two seasons playing in the ECHL. Hartford is one of the worst team's in the league and Halverson has no track record of success since turning pro in 2016-17, so an extended run of success at the AHL level seems unlikely. Fantasy owners can ignore Halverson.
