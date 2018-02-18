Rangers' Brandon Halverson: Sent back to AHL
The Rangers assigned Halverson to AHL Hartford on Sunday.
Halverson was called upon in relief of Henrik Lundqvist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Senators, surrendering one goal on six shot attempts in his first taste of NHL action. His stay with the Rangers was always expected to be brief, however, with his demotion a day later signaling that Alexander Georgiev (illness) should be available to back up Lundqvist on Sunday against the Flyers.
