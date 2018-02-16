Rangers' Brandon Halverson: Summoned from minors
Halverson was recalled by the Rangers on Friday.
Halverson's summoning likely suggests that Alexander Georgiev (illness) will not be available in a backup capacity for Saturday's game against the Senators. Considering Halverson's struggles in both the ECHL (3.87 GAA, .900 save percentage) and AHL (3.68 GAA, .892 save percentage) this season, the Rangers will likely try to avoid using him if at all possible. However, back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday could lead to his NHL debut if Georgiev is still under the weather and Henrik Lundqvist can't handle both ends.
