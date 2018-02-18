Rangers' Brandon Halverson: Yields one goal during NHL debut
Halverson allowed one goal on six shots in relief during a 6-3 loss to the Senators on Saturday.
In his NHL debut, Halverson wasn't tested much, as the Senators sat back while he was in net for 12:33 because they had a three-goal lead. And still, he yielded one goal. Halverson figures to stay in the NHL until Alexander Georglev recovers from the flu.
