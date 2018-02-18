Halverson allowed one goal on six shots in relief during a 6-3 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

In his NHL debut, Halverson wasn't tested much, as the Senators sat back while he was in net for 12:33 because they had a three-goal lead. And still, he yielded one goal. Halverson figures to stay in the NHL until Alexander Georglev recovers from the flu.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories