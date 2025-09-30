Scanlin is returning to AHL Hartford to rehab a lower-body injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

It's unclear when Scanlin was hurt, but he'll head to Hartford to work his way back to full strength. The 26-year-old defenseman contributed eight goals and 14 points over 66 outings with the Wolf Pack last season. Scanlin has appeared in just one NHL game with the Rangers, which came during the 2023-24 campaign.