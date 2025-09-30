Rangers' Brendan Brisson: Lands on waivers Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisson was placed on waivers by the Rangers on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Brisson is expected to clear waivers, at which point he'll be reassigned to AHL Hartford. The 23-year-old was facing an uphill battle to make the Opening Night roster but should be in the mix for a call-up or two during the season. Still, without a regular NHL role, Brisson won't offer much in the way of fantasy value this season.
