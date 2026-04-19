Brisson scored twice in AHL Hartford's 4-3 loss to Springfield on Saturday.

This was Brisson's first multi-point effort since March 17. He has 19 goals, 37 points and a minus-32 rating over 66 appearances this season. Brisson hasn't been able to get back to his peak levels from a couple years ago. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer if he gets a qualifying offer.