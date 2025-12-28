Brisson scored twice in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Bridgeport on Saturday.

Brisson had gone six games without a point prior to Saturday. The 24-year-old forward's stock has fallen during his time in the Rangers' organization -- he has eight goals, two assists and a minus-15 rating over 28 appearances this season. Brisson has fallen behind some of the Rangers' younger forward prospects, and it's unclear if he'll see a call-up during 2025-26.