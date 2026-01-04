Rangers' Brendan Brisson: Stays warm with three-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisson scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 4-1 win over Bridgeport on Saturday.
Brisson has five points over his last three games, with all of that offense coming at Bridgeport's expense. He was on a six-game skid prior to this burst. For the season, Brisson has nine goals, four assists, 48 shots on net and a minus-16 rating over 30 appearances, and he's lacked the necessary consistency to get an NHL call-up.
