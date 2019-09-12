Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Agrees on one-year deal
Lemieux and the Rangers have agreed on a one-year contract for the 2019-20 campaign.
The Rangers extended Lemieux a qualifying offer in late June after he tallied six points in 19 games with the club following a mid-season trade that landed him in New York. He's entering his last year of Arbitration with the club before potentially securing a long-term deal.
