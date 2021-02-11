Lemieux notched a pair of assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Lemieux set up Julien Gauthier on a first-period goal and created a rebound for Kevin Rooney to bury in the third. The two-helper effort gave Lemieux four points through 11 appearances. The fourth-line winger has added a plus-4 rating, 15 shots on net and 20 hits this season, but he's not likely to have much appeal in fantasy.