Lemieux and the Rangers settled on a two-year, $3.1 million contract Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Since joining the Rangers, Lemieux has been given significantly more ice time, as he is averaging 12:52 compared to just 7:30 in two years with Winnipeg. As a result, the 24-year-old winger has seen his productive jump as well, including registering 18 points in 59 games last year. Heading into the upcoming season, the Denver native should be a full-time roster player which could set him up to top the 20-point mark for the first time in his NHL career.